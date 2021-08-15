Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.03 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55.

