Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.30. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 5,834 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 91,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

