Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass Sells 6,500 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.44. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

