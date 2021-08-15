Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. Eargo updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

EAR stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.63 million and a P/E ratio of -19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14. Eargo has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

