Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 4238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eargo by 85.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 82,924 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Eargo in the second quarter worth $6,822,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the second quarter worth $212,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the second quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Eargo in the second quarter worth $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $956.63 million and a P/E ratio of -19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

