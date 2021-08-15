easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $11.68 on Thursday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

