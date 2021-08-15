easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $11.68 on Thursday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

