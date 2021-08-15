Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the July 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE EVT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 64,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,898. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 77,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

