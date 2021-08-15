Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the July 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE EVT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 64,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,898. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
