eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares rose 6.2% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $73.17. Approximately 552,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,559,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.89.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in eBay by 6,736.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after buying an additional 529,543 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

