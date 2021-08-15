EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in July

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EDPFY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $69.49.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

