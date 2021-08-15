EDUCare Hits Market Cap of $5.90 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $5.90 million and $1.26 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00870140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044218 BTC.

About EDUCare

EKT is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

