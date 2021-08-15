Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.8% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $264.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,874. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $273.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

