eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Issues Earnings Results

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 50.89% and a negative net margin of 53.14%.

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. eMagin has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

EMAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $42,547.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $99,547.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,276,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,317,410 shares of company stock worth $4,740,033. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

