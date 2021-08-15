eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Issues Earnings Results

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 50.89% and a negative net margin of 53.14%.
Shares of eMagin stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. eMagin has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.42.
EMAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.
