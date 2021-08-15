Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Embraer’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Embraer updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC raised their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

