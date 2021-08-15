EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 13,200.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.0 days.

EMCHF stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Get EML Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut EML Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.