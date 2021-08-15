Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Critical Contrast

Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Emtec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Emtec and ExlService’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ExlService $958.43 million 4.16 $89.48 million $2.71 44.33

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Profitability

This table compares Emtec and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emtec N/A N/A N/A ExlService 11.55% 17.92% 10.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Emtec and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 0 5 1 0 2.17

ExlService has a consensus price target of $95.33, suggesting a potential downside of 20.64%. Given ExlService’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Emtec.

Volatility & Risk

Emtec has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ExlService beats Emtec on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emtec Company Profile

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting service

