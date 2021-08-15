Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to report sales of $2.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $960,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $18.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $45.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $186.50 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 170,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $859.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 685,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,737,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

