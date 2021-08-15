Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 8.6% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $32,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $814.09. The company had a trading volume of 315,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,556. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 213.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $816.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,514,484. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

