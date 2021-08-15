Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of EPRT opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,809,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 108,055 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,479,000 after purchasing an additional 299,063 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

