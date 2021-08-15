Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust traded as high as $30.67 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 5567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.