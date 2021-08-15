EvenCoin Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $62,926.30 and $158,980.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00338774 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.39 or 0.01006703 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

