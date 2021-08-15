Everest Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $55.86 million and $563,244.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00048019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00129231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00153772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,921.88 or 1.00377017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.27 or 0.00874917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.30 or 0.07021511 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

