Everex (EVX) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Everex has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and approximately $213,342.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00862093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00109265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044428 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

