Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock worth $39,031. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.