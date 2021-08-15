EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after acquiring an additional 334,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after acquiring an additional 132,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,625,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after acquiring an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 188,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

