Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $163.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.41. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $201.76.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.