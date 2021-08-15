Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $163.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.41. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $201.76.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

