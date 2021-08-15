Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, an increase of 308.7% from the July 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 5,772,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,957,343. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.31.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

