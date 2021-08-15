Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00134217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00155683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.59 or 1.00276454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00881088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.97 or 0.06973061 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.