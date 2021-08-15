eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $2,050,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in eXp World by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 155,529 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. eXp World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

