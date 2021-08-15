Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,950 shares of company stock worth $26,373,217. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

