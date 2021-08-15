Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.3% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 20,188.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Facebook by 2,493.1% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 82,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 79,081 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 166,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

