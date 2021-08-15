Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 92,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

