Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,281.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.32.

