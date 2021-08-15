FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of FAT stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.09.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -140.54%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Kuick acquired 2,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

