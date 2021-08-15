Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Fathom has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.79 million and a PE ratio of -59.45.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Equities analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $690,222.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,940,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,409 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fathom in the first quarter worth $4,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fathom by 83.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 44.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fathom by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

