Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FENC. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.