FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. 4,707,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,592. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

