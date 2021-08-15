Financial Contrast: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) versus GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Groupon alerts:

This table compares Groupon and GTN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $1.42 billion 0.52 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -8.52 GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and GTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon 0.75% 14.81% 0.92% GTN N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Groupon and GTN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 4 1 0 2.00 GTN 0 0 1 0 3.00

Groupon currently has a consensus price target of $42.17, indicating a potential upside of 69.00%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than GTN.

Summary

Groupon beats GTN on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.