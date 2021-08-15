Financial Review: DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DigitalOcean and IHS Markit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 IHS Markit 0 6 4 0 2.40

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $64.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. IHS Markit has a consensus price target of $108.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.03%. Given DigitalOcean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and IHS Markit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $318.38 million 18.03 -$43.57 million N/A N/A IHS Markit $4.29 billion 11.11 $870.70 million $2.32 51.53

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A IHS Markit 13.89% 11.69% 6.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IHS Markit beats DigitalOcean on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design, economics and country risk, and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

