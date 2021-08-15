First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

