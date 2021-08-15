First National Bank of Hutchinson Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Comcast were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Comcast by 24.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,353 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

CMCSA stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

