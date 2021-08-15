First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

