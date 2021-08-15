First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $843,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,396,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $251,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,118. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46.

