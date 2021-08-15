First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 318.5% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period.

