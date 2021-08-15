First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 563.6% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSE:FPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 30,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

