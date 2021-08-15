First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in July

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,697. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $173,000.

