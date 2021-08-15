Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,598,479 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 158,524 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Yelp worth $143,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,661 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Yelp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Yelp by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,411 shares of company stock worth $1,036,398 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

