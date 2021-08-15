Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,385,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 169,869 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Devon Energy worth $98,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

