Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $115.56 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,772 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.25% of Meritage Homes worth $115,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $8,500,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.23. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

