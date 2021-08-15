Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $212.52 Million Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,399,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,293 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of ASE Technology worth $212,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after buying an additional 5,844,733 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 169.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 655,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

