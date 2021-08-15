Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $264,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Align Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $691.19 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.52 and a fifty-two week high of $714.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

